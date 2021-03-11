DNR: destroy your moss balls, but please don't flush them

I've got moss balls. Now what?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service urges aquarium owners to destroy and dispose of moss balls that may be contaminated with invasive zebra mussels using the following steps.

DESTROY, DISPOSE, DRAIN

Do not dispose of the moss balls in drains, waterways or gardens. Moss balls must be destroyed and disposed of in a sealed container in the trash.

DESTROY in one of three ways:

• Freeze – Place the moss ball into a sealable plastic bag and freeze for at least 24 hours.

• Boil – Place the moss ball in boiling water for at least 1 full minute.

• Bleach/Vinegar – Submerge the moss ball in chlorine bleach or undiluted white vinegar for 20 minutes.

DISPOSE of the moss ball and any of its packaging in a sealed plastic bag in the trash. If vinegar, boiling water or bleach was used, the liquid can be poured down a household drain but never down a storm drain where it could enter and damage local waterways.

DRAIN and clean the aquarium, if moss balls were added to the aquarium.

Collect any fish or other living organisms and place them in another container, with water from a separate, uncontaminated water source. Sterilize the contaminated aquarium water by adding 1 cup of bleach for each gallon of water. Let the water sit for 10 minutes before pouring down a household drain.

Clean the aquarium and accessories using one of the following methods, ensuring that the disposal method you choose is per manufacturers’ recommendations:

Boiling Method:

• Use water that is 140 degrees F to flush and coat the tank and all accessory surfaces, or

Disinfection Method:

• Make a disinfection solution using 3 tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water.

• Soak the aquarium, substrate, rocks, decor and filter media in the bleach water solution for 15 minutes.

• Rinse off all items before setting up the aquarium.

• Dispose of the previously used filter media and replace it with new media.

• Use a dechlorinating product to neutralize any residual chlorine before reintroducing aquatic life.

It is recommended that you do another water change within a week and continue to monitor the tank for any unusual or unexpected aquatic life.