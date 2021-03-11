DNR: destroy your moss balls, but please don't flush them

Wildlife officials are asking aquarium owners to destroy their “moss balls” after invasive zebra mussels were found on some of the ornamental plants.
The U.S. Geological Survey warned Monday that the destructive shellfish have been found in pet stores in at least 21 states including Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Thursday the contaminated plants are sold under names including “Betta Buddy Marimo Balls” and “Marimo Moss Ball Plant Grab N Go.”
The DNR is asking retailers to remove the products from shelves and for any consumers who have purchased moss balls in the past month to destroy them by freezing, boiling or dunking them in bleach or vinegar before throwing them in the trash.
But do not flush the balls down a drain or toilet, the DNR warns.
Native to the Caspian Sea, the fingernail-sized mollusks can clog pipes, damage boats, wreck beaches and disrupt aquatic ecosystems. In the larval stage they are microscopic and travel freely in water, while adult zebra mussels can live for several days out of water.
“The issue is that somebody who purchased the moss ball and then disposed of them could end up introducing zebra mussels into an environment where they weren’t present before,” said Wesley Daniel, a USGS biologist who coordinates the Nonindigenous Aquatic Species Database. “We’ve been working with many agencies on boat inspections and gear inspections, but this was not a pathway we’d been aware of until now.”
Moss balls are ornamental plants imported from Ukraine that are often used in aquariums.
According to the USGS, an employee in a Seattle pet store reported seeing a zebra mussel in a moss ball on Feb. 25. Daniel confirmed the discovery and reported it to other federal agencies.
Federal officials realized the problem was widespread after Daniel found a zebra mussel in a moss ball at a pet store in Florida.
USGS and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are coordinating a response with other federal and state agencies as well a pet industry trade group working to get the products off store shelves.
“I think this was a great test of the rapid-response network that we have been building,” Daniel said. “In two days, we had a coordinated state, federal and industry response.”