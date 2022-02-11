DNR confirms wolf hunt is off in Wisconsin after federal ruling

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed Friday that the state won't be holding a wolf hunting season in light of a federal judge restoring protections for gray wolves Thursday.

Wisconsin law requires the DNR to hold a hunting season from November through February whenever the wolf is not listed as endangered, but this winter's hunt was put on hold. Now it can't happen. The DNR said Wisconsin is no longer authorized to hold a hunt because of the new federal ruling.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act, so he reinstated them as an endangered species.

The protection was removed in the waning days of the Trump administration and attorneys for the Biden administration had defended the Trump rule. There's a chance White's ruling could be challenged.

The DNR said Wisconsin's wolf population remains "healthy and secure," but wildlife advocates had argued that state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf's recovery over the past several decades.

But the recovery of wolves from near-extinction brought bitter blowback from hunters and farmers angered over wolf attacks on big game herds and livestock. They argued protections for the wolves are no longer warranted.

The DNR is evaluating how the new federal protections affect hunters and trappers who purchased licenses for the fall 2021 wolf hunt, but it's clear that some actions are no longer allowed.

Permits that allowed land owners to kill wolves when experiencing conflicts with the animals are no longer valid, the DNR said. Permit holders will be contacted by the DNR.

The DNR is no longer authorized to use lethal control as part of its conflict management program, but the department notes that it still has non-lethal tools.

Training dogs to track and trail wolves is also no longer allowed, the DNR said.

The DNR said it "remains committed" to helping people who have conflicts with wolves.

"The department will continue its robust wolf population monitoring program to ensure the population remains healthy and sustainable into the future," the DNR said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.