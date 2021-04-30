DNR cites Enbridge for failure to report 2019 Fort Atkinson pipeline leak

Wisconsin environmental regulators say Enbridge Energy violated state law by failing to promptly report a 2019 leak from a pipeline near Fort Atkinson and could face millions of dollars in potential fines.
More than 1,200 gallons of petroleum product leaked from the underground pipeline, contaminating soil and groundwater with toxic chemicals, according to reports the Canadian pipeline company filed with state and federal authorities.
The Department of Natural Resources this week notified the company that it violated two sections of state code by waiting more than 15 months to report the leak.
The DNR has scheduled a May 17 conference with Enbridge to discuss the alleged violations, which the agency said will determine its enforcement decision. Violations can be punished with fines of up to $5,000 per day.
Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner acknowledged the violation notice and said the company continues to “work collaboratively with the DNR on reviewing and, as needed, improving our reporting processes.”
The 20-inch pipeline -- one of several Enbridge lines that cross Dane County -- runs from Manhattan, Ill., to a terminal near Edmonton, Alberta and carries “diluent,” a petroleum product used to thin crude oil for transportation.
According to documents filed with the DNR and the federal Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, field workers noticed an odor during a routine site visit on April 26, 2019 but did not see any oil and did not detect gas vapors that day.
The leak was found and repaired three weeks later, but Enbridge did not notify authorities until July 31, 2020.
Enbridge initially reported that 1.35 gallons of material had spilled, but later revised that estimate to 1,225 to 1,386 gallons. State law requires immediate reporting of hazardous substance spills, though the threshold for petroleum products other than gasoline is 5 gallons.
Tests of groundwater in October revealed benzene at concentrations more than 4,000 times the state enforcement standard and toluene at more than nine times the limit. Trichloroethene (TCE) was detected at levels below the enforcement standard but requiring action. Tests in January show even higher levels of benzene and toluene.
Kellner said Enbridge is working to complete a supplemental investigation, including monitoring of nearby wells, which the DNR requested last month after neighbors questioned the company’s response.
“The release is contained within close proximity to the leak source,” Kellner said. “As an additional precaution, we have sampled residential wells in the area and lab results show no indications of hydrocarbon.”