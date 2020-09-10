DNR: 2/3 of Wisconsin fire departments storing PFAS foam; 62% lack usage policy

Nearly two out of three Wisconsin fire departments are storing foam containing hazardous PFAS chemicals that could cost millions of dollars to safely dispose of, according to a Department of Natural Resources survey.
Based on the survey conducted this spring, the DNR estimates there are between 63,200 and 96,300 gallons of foam on hand, including more than 30,000 gallons of expired or unwanted foam. That’s significantly more than the agency had previously predicted.
The survey also found that 62% percent of departments that have used the foam do not have any guidelines, policies or best practices in place for using it.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison, president of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association, said members are committed to getting rid of foam containing PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other illnesses.
“We have to do the right thing,” Garrison said. “Let’s get rid of it and do it properly.”
But he acknowledges that finding the funding -- and a suitable replacement -- will be a challenge.
Garrison estimates it will cost well more than $50 a gallon to hire contractors to collect and dispose of the foam. That could be more than $20,000 for Sun Prairie, a cost that would be out of reach for many small fire departments.
“If I have to pay for it I’m going to have to take a cut somewhere else,” Garrison said. “I’ll bite the bullet and do so.”
In response to a 2019 executive order from Gov. Tony Evers, the agency surveyed the state’s 825 fire chiefs to figure out how much foam was being stored and what it might cost to develop a state collection and disposal effort as well as to understand how and where the material is used.
Of the respondents, 77% said they had purchased, stored, used or trained with fluorinated foams. Most still had some on hand. The DNR estimates the average fire department has between 80 and 112 gallons.
Garrison noted that nearly ¾ of all departments responded to the survey, which he sees as an indication of willingness to address the problem.
“Nobody’s hiding things here,” he said.
The Madison Fire Department last year became one of the first in Wisconsin to stop using fluorinated foam. The department paid North Shore Environmental Construction $8,850 to collect and dispose of 610 gallons of concentrated foam in an Oregon landfill.
A state law that took effect Sept. 1 restricts the use of fluorinated foam to emergency situations and testing facilities that the DNR determines to have “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”
The DNR’s policy board last month tabled a rule that would define those terms after industry groups and some Republican lawmakers objected to some of the proposed standards. The Natural Resources Board is scheduled to discuss the rule again later this month.
PFAS are a group of largely unregulated synthetic compounds found in firefighting foam as well as food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, carpeting and other products that have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other ailments.
They have been found in drinking water, groundwater, surface water, soil, sediments, air, fish and wildlife as well as human blood samples. PFAS have been detected in all of Madison’s municipal wells.
The DNR is monitoring about 30 PFAS contamination sites around the state, most of which the agency says can be traced to firefighting foam. Several contaminated sites at the Dane County Regional Airport have been linked to training areas used for decades by the Wisconsin Air National Guard and local fire departments.
