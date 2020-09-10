DNR: 2/3 of Wisconsin fire departments storing PFAS foam; 62% lack usage policy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly two out of three Wisconsin fire departments are storing foam containing hazardous PFAS chemicals that could cost millions of dollars to safely dispose of, according to a Department of Natural Resources survey.

Based on the survey conducted this spring, the DNR estimates there are between 63,200 and 96,300 gallons of foam on hand, including more than 30,000 gallons of expired or unwanted foam. That’s significantly more than the agency had previously predicted.

The survey also found that 62% percent of departments that have used the foam do not have any guidelines, policies or best practices in place for using it.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison, president of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association, said members are committed to getting rid of foam containing PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other illnesses.

“We have to do the right thing,” Garrison said. “Let’s get rid of it and do it properly.”

But he acknowledges that finding the funding -- and a suitable replacement -- will be a challenge.