DHS warns of PFAS in fish from Lake Monona, Starkweather Creek

State health officials are warning against eating certain kinds of fish from Lake Monona after tests showed hazardous chemicals known as PFAS in fish from the lake and Starkweather Creek.

The Department of Health Services recommends limiting consumption of carp, largemouth bass, walleye and perch from those water bodies to once a month. The department says it is safe to eat bluegill once a week.

The advisory includes all of Lake Monona, including Monona Bay, a popular destination for ice fishing. The Department of Natural Resources has also sampled fish from lakes Wingra and Waubesa, though test results are not expected until this spring.

Fish collected in June and October had PFOS concentrations of up to 110 parts per billion (110,000 parts per trillion); samples from Starkweather Creek had up to 180 ppb.

The DHS based the advisory on guidelines from the Great Lake Consortium, which recommend against eating any fish with PFOS concentrations of more than 200 ppb. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection this fall recommended children and all women of childbearing age not eat fish with PFOS concentrations over 17 ppb.