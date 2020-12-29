Despite half century campaign, salt continues to threaten Madison lakes, drinking water

When Charlie Romines took over as Madison’s superintendent of streets in 2018, the first thing then-mayor Paul Soglin wanted to talk about was how the city could use less road salt. The same thing happened the following year when Satya Rhodes-Conway took over as mayor.
And yet Romines gets more calls than he can count from people complaining the roads are too icy.
So it goes with the city’s nearly half-century effort to protect its lakes and groundwater from chloride contamination while also keeping residents safe through Wisconsin winters.
“It makes for a tightrope walk,” Romines said.
The problem is snow plows can only scrape so much snow off a road, so you need a melting agent to get down to bare pavement. But that salt dissolves in water that finds its way into lakes, streams and even the groundwater that provides the city’s drinking water.
Since the city began salting its streets in 1959, chloride has been accumulating in the lakes, especially Lake Wingra, the drainage basin for most of Madison’s West Side.
The chloride concentration is now over 100 mg/L, a little more than one quarter of the state surface water standard but approaching a level the Canadian government has determined can be toxic to about 5% of aquatic species over time.
The Madison Water Utility has seen signs of salt infiltration at five of its 23 wells, particularly Well 14 in the Spring Harbor neighborhood off University Avenue, where the chloride concentration is now around 45 milligrams per liter.
At the current rate, water utility spokeswoman Amy Barrilleaux said water from that well will begin to taste salty within the next 15 years.
“Something like chloride is really, really difficult to get out,” Barrilleaux said.
Concerns about the environmental impacts of salt sprang up in the early 1960s, shortly after the city began salting streets, according to the annual salt report from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
In 1973, as the chloride content of Lake Wingra spiked, the Rivers and Lakes Commission requested the city cut salt use by half within the watershed, and in 1977 the salt reduction policy was expanded to the entire city.
But as the city has grown, so has the amount of salt applied -- about 10,000 tons per year over the past decade, more than double the amount used in the 1960s.
In an effort to limit chloride levels, the city applies salt to about half its streets: major arteries and bus routes and streets with schools, hospitals, fire and police stations. The other 850 miles of residential streets are plowed and sanded when it snows more than 3 inches, leading some residents to assume they were missed.
“This is a policy that’s been in place since the 1970s,” Romines said. “The condition of the street is not a mistake. It’s a value judgment.”
In 2010 the city began applying a brine solution before big storms, which keeps snow from bonding to the pavement and has contributed to a roughly 10% decrease in overall salt use in the past decade, but that may not be enough, according to the health department’s report.
That’s in part because only about 35% of the salt that ends up in Lake Wingra comes from city streets, according to a study for the 2015 Lake Wingra Watershed management plan. Nearly half is from commercial, multifamily, or institutional properties where parking lots tend to be heavily salted.
To address that problem, the city offers a voluntary certification program for Dane County snow removal contractors who take a free six-hour course on the environmental impact of salt and how to calculate the ideal amount, which is typically far less than most people use.
“There’s been this perception that putting down more salt makes a parking lot inherently more safe,” said Phil Gabler, a city water resources engineer. “We’ve found that many applicators think this salt just goes away. It doesn’t go away.”
Gabler said contractors are beginning to realize they can save money by using less salt while still keeping people safe, and some have cut their salt use by as much as 80%.
“The impact is shocking,” said Jeremy Johnson, snow operations manager for the Bruce Company, who took the training several years ago.
The company now has 15 certified applicators trained in alternative techniques — like brining and using brushes — that Johnson said can achieve the same, if not better, results with less salt.
Johnson said a growing number of businesses and property owners are interested in reducing salt use, but not everyone is on board.
“It really has to be on a client-by-client basis,” Johnson said. “Our customer ultimately tells us what to do.”
While the city encourages all residents to cut their salt use, environmental advocates say the most important thing individuals can do is talk to the people in charge of those large parking lots.
“To really move the needle there needs to be some heavy outreach,” said Casey Hanson, executive director of the Friends of Lake Wingra. “Commercial or multifamily places might be scared to do these things if there’s not public support.”