Dane County to recognize 'climate champions' for environmental efforts

Dane County has launched an initiative to acknowledge local organizations working to combat climate change.
“There’s a lot of great work being done around Dane County, and we look forward to highlighting those achievements in our community,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement announcing the program Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Part of the county’s 10-year Climate Action Plan, the Climate Champions program will recognize leaders in seven categories:
- Net energy use, for buildings that use less energy per square foot than a typical building.
- Fleet operations, for organizations using electric, hybrid, natural gas or biodiesel vehicles.
- Commuting, for organizations that make it easier for employees to walk, bike, carpool or take the bus to work -- or work from home.
- Water conservation, for organizations that take two or more actions to save water or keep water clean.
- Agriculture, for climate-friendly farming practices like land conservation or manure digesters.
- Net carbon, to recognize entities that have lower emissions than their peers.
- Other leadership, for efforts that fall outside the prescribed categories.
Recipients will be recognized on a map of success stories and will receive signage to display in their facilities. Applications are due by Oct. 19 at 5pm.
Go to daneclimateaction.org/initiatives/Climate-Champions-2020 for more information or for nomination forms.
The proposal, included in the Public Service Commission’s budget request to the governor, would put about $100 million a year more into the program, which analysts say is one of the most cost-efficient ways of lowering energy costs and slowing climate change.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!