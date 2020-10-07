 Skip to main content
Dane County to recognize 'climate champions' for environmental efforts
Dane County to recognize 'climate champions' for environmental efforts

Dane County has launched an initiative to acknowledge local organizations working to combat climate change.

“There’s a lot of great work being done around Dane County, and we look forward to highlighting those achievements in our community,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement announcing the program Wednesday.

Part of the county’s 10-year Climate Action Plan, the Climate Champions program will recognize leaders in seven categories:

  • Net energy use, for buildings that use less energy per square foot than a typical building.
  • Fleet operations, for organizations using electric, hybrid, natural gas or biodiesel vehicles.
  • Commuting, for organizations that make it easier for employees to walk, bike, carpool or take the bus to work -- or work from home.
  • Water conservation, for organizations that take two or more actions to save water or keep water clean.
  • Agriculture, for climate-friendly farming practices like land conservation or manure digesters.
  • Net carbon, to recognize entities that have lower emissions than their peers.
  • Other leadership, for efforts that fall outside the prescribed categories.

Recipients will be recognized on a map of success stories and will receive signage to display in their facilities. Applications are due by Oct. 19 at 5pm.

Go to daneclimateaction.org/initiatives/Climate-Champions-2020 for more information or for nomination forms.

