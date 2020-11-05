Dane County to go all-renewable with help of proposed Alliant solar farm

Dane County and Alliant Energy are exploring a partnership that would allow the county to offset all its operational electricity use with renewable energy through a utility solar farm on county land.

Under the plan, which is subject to approval of the county board and state regulators, Alliant would build a 16.5-megawatt solar farm on land leased from the county in exchange for renewable energy credits.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the plan Thursday at a farm just east of the county landfill in the town of Cottage Grove.

“Achieving this milestone is a win-win, benefiting both the environment and Dane County taxpayers for many years to come,” Parisi said. “This installation will create local clean energy jobs and help combat climate change.”

The plant would occupy about 140 acres of a 160-acre parcel straddling Femrite Road that includes about 109 acres of farmland purchased last year for its assessed value of about $2.5 million.

JP Brummond, vice president of business planning for Alliant, said the Madison-based utility has not decided if it will own the plant, which would require permission from the Public Service Commission, or have a private developer build and run it.