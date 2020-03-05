Dane County supervisors draft resolution opposing F-35s

Dane County supervisors have drafted a resolution opposing plans to station a squadron of F-35 jets at Truax Field.

Citing concerns about the environmental impacts -- particularly on low-income and minority residents -- Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner and four co-sponsors are calling for the board to officially oppose the project and direct the county’s legal department to advise it of all possible strategies for blocking the Air Force plans and mitigating the impact.

Wegleitner, who plans to introduce the resolution Thursday, hopes to garner additional support from the board, whose members have been split on the issue.

Fifteen of the 37 members signed on to a letter last fall urging the secretary of the Air Force not to go through with plans to outfit the Wisconsin National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing with the new planes.

At least five supervisors filed letters in support. Twenty two signed a letter of support in 2018, prior to the release of a study detailing the environmental impacts of the decision.