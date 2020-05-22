Dane County starts years-long dredging of Yahara River to improve flow, reduce flood risk

For weeks following the downpour, a near-record high Lake Mendota slowly drained through the Yahara River and the three lakes farther south — Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa — causing prolonged street flooding on Madison’s Isthmus and in Monona and other low-lying areas around the lakes.

County officials said the slow flow of the river at the time was one of the main reasons the threat of flooding lasted so long and why sandbagged properties could still be seen well into the fall of 2018.

“Our lakes have reached a point where they just can’t handle that load,” Parisi said. “We can’t get the water moving through the chain of lakes fast enough to stave off flooding in many events.”

Reimer said the county conducted modeling that shows the lake levels would have been 12 inches lower if all the sediment intended to be removed as part of the project had not been in the Yahara River when the 2018 storm hit.

For a clear channel

Parisi said the county will remove sediment between the Tenney Park Lock and Dam at Lake Mendota and where the river enters Lake Monona last so there can be a clear channel downstream to avoid further flooding of the Isthmus.