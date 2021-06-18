Dane County starts new phase of Yahara River dredging, hopes to remove 4,000 truck loads of muck

Dane County on Thursday officially started the second phase of its multiyear, multimillion-dollar effort to alleviate flooding in the Yahara chain of lakes by continuing to suck muck out of the Yahara River.

The second phase of the project focuses on an 11-mile stretch of the Yahara River from Lake Waubesa to Lower Mud Lake. County officials hope to remove 52,000 cubic yards, or more than 4,000 dump truck loads, of sediment out of the river.

“We are excited to kick off this next phase of our flood mitigation project in the Yahara chain of lakes,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “As climate change continues to impact our area, Dane County is committed to mitigating future flooding risks.”

The first phase of the project last summer and fall targeted the stretch of the Yahara River between lakes Monona and Waubesa.

While Dane County is in the midst of a drought, county staff want to use this summer as an opportunity to get ahead of potential future flooding. The goal of the project is to improve water flow, flood storage capacity, and fish and wildlife habitat throughout the chain of lakes.