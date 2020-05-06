Dane County says more PFAS contamination found in airport runoff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dane County says it has found additional sources of harmful chemicals in water that drains from the Madison airport and plans to test a new technology for treating the water.

The county said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon that new test results revealed high concentrations of PFAS in the Dane County Regional Airport stormwater system, including in areas where the fluorinated compounds had not been previously found.

The county did not reveal the extent of the contamination and said the test data would be made available through the Department of Natural Resources’ brownfields cleanup database, although no such data had been posted as of 4 p.m.

According to the release, the county plans to begin testing “a new mitigation technology” at one of the stormwater outfalls, which it says accounts for 59% of the total PFAS contamination.

The release did not specify what type of technology will be used nor when cleanup efforts would begin.

The county did not respond to a request for the report or for additional information about cleanup efforts.