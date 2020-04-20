Dane County project offers biogas producers a pipeline portal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A first-of-its-kind renewable gas unloading station went into service last week at the Dane County Landfill, unloading a trailer full of methane that just days earlier was wafting from a pool of cow manure at a dairy farm in Campbellsport.

The methane, known as renewable natural gas — or biogas — hissed through a tangle of pipes connected to a natural gas pipeline, where it will eventually be burned in place of fossil fuels.

Each trailer load contains the biogas equivalent of 2,400 to 3,000 gallons of gasoline. The county has the capacity to unload about 10 trailers per day, which means at full capacity it could handle the renewable fuel equivalent of 20 million gallons of gasoline.

That biofuel — much of which is burned in garbage trucks and other heavy equipment — only offsets the use of fossil fuels, though burning it does create carbon dioxide. It also keeps methane — a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide — from escaping into the atmosphere.

The $5.5 million injection port is part of a larger $29 million project to clean and deliver methane from the landfill to be sold as compressed natural gas at Kwik Trip stations.