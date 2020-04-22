Dane County looks to develop 18-megawatt solar farm; Parisi says project to save money, reduce emissions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County has purchased land with the intention of growing its solar power portfolio in order to supply all county operations with renewable energy.

The county announced Wednesday that it is seeking proposals to develop a solar farm on the 120-acre tract east of the county’s landfill in the town of Cottage Grove with the hope of beginning design in 2021.

The county estimates the land will support a plant roughly twice the size of a 9-megawatt project under development at the Dane County Regional Airport.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The land includes just under 109 acres of farmland recently purchased for about $2.5 million as well as a contiguous county-owned parcel.

Dane County currently has about 600 kilowatts of solar panels installed on 16 county properties -- more than any other county in Wisconsin .

Additional installations are also being planned for the Sheriff’s Training Center outside of Waunakee, parks equipment facilities, and Consolidated Food Services.

State regulators are now considering Madison Gas and Electric’s proposal to build the 9-megawatt solar farm on about 41 acres of county land at the airport. If approved, MGE would sell the output to the county for the next 30 years at about 5.8 cents per kilowatt-hour.