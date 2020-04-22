Dane County looks to develop 18-megawatt solar farm; Parisi says project to save money, reduce emissions

Dane County has purchased land with the intention of growing its solar power portfolio in order to supply all county operations with renewable energy.
The county announced Wednesday that it is seeking proposals to develop a solar farm on the 120-acre tract east of the county’s landfill in the town of Cottage Grove with the hope of beginning design in 2021.
The county estimates the land will support a plant roughly twice the size of a 9-megawatt project under development at the Dane County Regional Airport.
The land includes just under 109 acres of farmland recently purchased for about $2.5 million as well as a contiguous county-owned parcel.
Dane County currently has about 600 kilowatts of solar panels installed on 16 county properties -- more than any other county in Wisconsin .
Additional installations are also being planned for the Sheriff’s Training Center outside of Waunakee, parks equipment facilities, and Consolidated Food Services.
State regulators are now considering Madison Gas and Electric’s proposal to build the 9-megawatt solar farm on about 41 acres of county land at the airport. If approved, MGE would sell the output to the county for the next 30 years at about 5.8 cents per kilowatt-hour.
Combined the solar projects are expected to return county operations to 100% renewable power, a status that was lost last year when the county began selling landfill gas for transportation fuel instead of burning it to generate electricity.
County Executive Joe Parisi said the solar project will save the county money while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Wednesday’s announcement follows the release of the county’s Climate Action Plan on Monday, which outlines a path to generating 80% of community-wide electricity use with wind and solar by 2030 as part of an effort to cut carbon emissions in half.
“Dane County is proud to be a renewable energy leader in Wisconsin, taking bold steps to demonstrate that a climate resilient and carbon-free future is within our reach,” Parisi said in a statement. “Our new solar project will create local clean energy jobs and help combat climate change.”
