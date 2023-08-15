Dane County plans to acquire about 625 acres near Verona to add to the Sugar River Wildlife Area, a move county and natural resources officials hope will support environmental conservation, increase recreation use and shield land from development.

"With this acquisition, this area will continue to grow as a regional destination for recreation and an amazing and important resource for natural habitat in the middle of our fast-growing county," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said at a press conference Tuesday.

In view of the sprawling maroon Epic Systems Corp. headquarters to the north, officials took to a wooden bridge over the Sugar River in the town of Verona Tuesday to announce that they had acquired the land from the Duerst family, who have been living and farming on the property for 123 years.

The roughly $12 million land purchase — 480 acres in the town of Verona and the rest in the town of Montrose — will be the largest purchased for conservation by acreage and cost in the county's history, said Josh Wescott, Parisi's chief of staff.

The addition, mostly farmland, would be folded into the Sugar River Wildlife Area and will connect the preserve's 156-acre Rhiner unit to the north with the 60-acre Davidson unit to the east. Also nearby is the 378-acre Falk Wells unit, added about a decade ago.

The property includes about 90 acres of woodlands and 2,000 feet of frontage along the Sugar River.

The long-term plan is to convert the farmland on the property to prairieland and other areas on it to savanna, wetland and woodlands in an effort to decrease runoff into and improve the water quality of the Sugar River, while preventing flooding. Parisi also hopes carbon sequestration from the land will contribute to the county's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions for government operations by 2030.

Wescott said the purchase also will help shield the land from increasing development throughout Dane County.

"What this corridor does allow us to do is kind of put a stake down and say this is going to be a part of the county that 20, 30, 40, 50, 100 years from now is going to look just the way that it does today," he said. "From a land use perspective, purchases like this in a county with the development pressures that we have are incredibly important."

A resolution to approve the land purchase will be introduced Thursday at the Dane County Board's August meeting. Wescott hopes that the planning process, including public input, to design the park would start in spring 2024. The park could one day have hiking trails and canoe and kayak access points along the Sugar River.

But in the meantime, according to landowner Mike Duerst, the county will rent the property for five years back to his 34-year-old nephew, who will continue farming the property in addition to the 160 acres on the south end of the property that the family will continue to own.

The Duerst family grows corn, beans and wheat on the property and had a dairy operation on it until 2014. Mike Duerst grew up in a two-story house on a hill on the property, where his father was born. Mike Duerst and his brother started farming on the south end of the farm in 1982, while their father and uncle farmed the north end of the property.

"The farm is way better than when my dad farmed it, and hopefully my nephew can make it better than when we had it," Duerst said, noting that the farm's rocky soil has required significant management over the years.

"We're going to help get him more established so he can be the younger generation coming in ... he'll give me something to do."