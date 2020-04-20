Dane County climate plan lays out path to cutting some -- not all -- greenhouse gas emissions

“Clean energy in general has been a focus of mine,” Parisi said. “It’s something the community is really concerned about and wants movement on.”

While she had not seen the final plan, Dane County Board Chairwoman Analiese Eicher said the board supports the mission.

“The County Board of Supervisors has always been committed to sustainability,” she said. “It’s something that is at the forefront of a lot of our minds, particularly with what we went through with the flooding of 2018.”

The county has already made significant investments in offsetting its own electricity use with renewable resources and just last week completed the final phase of a $29 million project to capture methane from the county landfill as well as private-sector manure digesters for use as renewable transportation fuel, also known as biogas.

The county expects to recoup the biogas investment in just four years and has shaved tens of thousands of dollars in electricity costs by switching to solar.

“We felt it was important that we walk the walk first,” Parisi said. “But it’s also important to make this a county-wide and community-wide effort.”