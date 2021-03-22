Dane County buys dredge in effort to prevent flooding on Yahara Chain of Lakes

Dane County has acquired a $650,000 dredge as part of an ongoing multimillion dollar effort to alleviate flooding on the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
The 42-foot Ellicot “Dragon Dredge” will be used to suck decades of silt and muck from from choke points between the lakes that have hindered the county’s ability to manage water levels on the upper lakes.
The purchase is part of a $30 million flood mitigation effort the county began in 2019, a year after historic rains overwhelmed storm sewers, turned creeks into raging rivers and pushed Lake Monona to its highest crest in over a century.
County Executive Joe Parisi said the county needs to be able to move more water through the lakes in less time in order to withstand similar deluges, which are expected to happen with increasing frequency and intensity as the climate warms.
“We have rain events that we didn’t used to have,” Parisi said Monday.
Compounding the problem, the county estimates 8.5 million pounds of sediment is washed into the Yahara each year just from urban runoff. Over time, that additional soil has clogged up the system
The dredging project -- which will remove an average of two to three feet of sediment -- will allow the lakes to drain a two-inch rainfall in about one week, roughly half the time it takes now, said John Reimer, assistant director of the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department.
The sediment can be dried and used for road construction.
Reimer said dredging would have the county to keep water levels about a foot lower during an event like the 2018 flood, when western Dane County got 11 to 15 inches of rain in just one day, sending the lakes above flood level and causing an estimated $154 million in damages.
The dredging project should also allow the county to adhere to water levels prescribed by the Department of Natural Resources more of the time, Reimer said.
The county has struggled over the past decade to stay below summer maximums, particularly on Lake Monona, which was nearly 1.5 feet above the limit even before the heavy rains hit.
The county last year hired contractors to begin dredging the channel between Lakes Monona and Waubesa.
Parisi said the dredge, along with four new employees to operate it, will allow the county to expedite that multi-year project.
“We wanted to get to a point where we have more control over where and when we dredge,” Parisi said.
Dredging is expected to resume this spring between Bridge Road and Broadway before crews move to the next phase between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake and below Lake Kegonsa.