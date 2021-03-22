Dane County buys dredge in effort to prevent flooding on Yahara Chain of Lakes

The dredging project -- which will remove an average of two to three feet of sediment -- will allow the lakes to drain a two-inch rainfall in about one week, roughly half the time it takes now, said John Reimer, assistant director of the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department.

The sediment can be dried and used for road construction.

Reimer said dredging would have the county to keep water levels about a foot lower during an event like the 2018 flood, when western Dane County got 11 to 15 inches of rain in just one day, sending the lakes above flood level and causing an estimated $154 million in damages.

The dredging project should also allow the county to adhere to water levels prescribed by the Department of Natural Resources more of the time, Reimer said.

The county has struggled over the past decade to stay below summer maximums, particularly on Lake Monona, which was nearly 1.5 feet above the limit even before the heavy rains hit.