Dane County announces effort to vacuum hazardous algae blooms near beaches

Dane County is testing new technology that will clean out hazardous blue-green algae blooms near local beaches to keep them safe.

Algal blooms, which can cause health concerns for humans and pets, flourish in warm weather. With recent hot temperatures the region has been experiencing expected to continue for weeks, County Executive Joe Parisi said he hopes to ensure families can enjoy area beaches this summer and beyond.

“As the summer heats up and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Dane County residents are turning to our lakes to cool down and reconnect with the outdoors,” said Paris in a statement. “This new technology will allow families to have a safe and fun time at the beach, without having to worry about water quality. Projects like this are an extension of our equity work – providing safe, free fun across our community and encouraging kids to get outside.”

Parisi devoted $20,000 for an algae vacuum initiative in his 2018 budget.