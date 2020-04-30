Dane County airport solar farm approved; 9-megawatt project expected to save $137K per year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin regulators approved construction Thursday of a 9-megawatt solar farm at the Dane County Regional Airport that is expected to meet about 40% of the county’s electricity needs.

The Public Service Commission voted 3-0 to authorize Madison Gas and Electric to build the $16.8 million plant on about 46 acres of county-owned land and to sell the output to the county under the utility’s renewable energy tariff.

Commissioner Tyler Huebner said the project is a good example of a utility working with customers to meet goals.

“I hope we’re able to see more of these types of projects come forward,” Huebner said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Under the 30-year contract, the county will pay 5.8 cents per kilowatt hour, subject to a 2% annual increase, and receive credit for any generation in excess of its own use. The county estimates it will save about $137,000 per year compared to buying electricity at the standard rate.

The commission determined the project would not affect non-participating utility customers as the county will pay for the entire cost as well as MGE’s 9.8% return on equity invested.