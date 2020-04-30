Dane County airport solar farm approved; $16.8M project expected to save money, help meet climate goals

The commission determined the project would not affect non-participating utility customers as the county will pay for the entire cost as well as MGE’s 9.8% return on equity invested.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved the project based on a study that showed it would not result in any glare for pilots or air traffic controllers. However, the agency can require immediate mitigation -- including the removal of panels -- based on reports of glare.

The project had support from both renewable energy and consumer advocates as well as dozens of local residents and MGE shareholders who wrote in favor of the environmental and economic benefits.

This is the third contract MGE has entered under the 2017 service plan, which allows the utility to provide dedicated clean energy at negotiated rates to customers who request it. MGE currently has agreements to provide solar energy to the city of Middleton and Middleton-Cross Plains School District.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak pointed out that the energy generated will supply the electric grid, offsetting the county’s use.

“They are not getting their power from this, per se,” she said. “They are paying for it.”