Dane County officials have requested $200,000 in the next budget to address PFAS contamination at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Airport Director Kim Jones said she included $200,000 in the consulting budget that could be used for PFAS testing if the Department of Natural Resources requires it as a condition to renew the airport’s stormwater permit.
Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner this week offered an amendment to allocate $500,000 for PFAS testing and remediation but said she withdrew it after staff informed her of Jones’ request.
Earlier this month the airport reported significant levels of the hazardous chemicals in stormwater drains that empty into Starkweather Creek, which has also been shown to have high levels of PFAS contamination.
The DNR has informed airport officials they are responsible for discharging a hazardous substance and ordered them to investigate the extent of contamination and develop a cleanup plan.