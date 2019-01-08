Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN INTO THE EVENING... .A STRONG SURGE OF COLD AIR ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN WILL CONTINUE TO CAUSE STRONG GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS THIS EVENING. WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED FOR SEVERAL MORE HOURS IN PARTS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM LONE ROCK TO MADISON TO MILWAUKEE. THE STRONGEST WIND REPORTED AT 6 PM WAS A GUST TO 44 MPH AT MINERAL POINT. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * TIMING...WINDY CONDITIONS THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...DRIVING WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. SMALL OBJECTS SUCH AS TRASH CANS WILL BE BLOWN OVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&