Dairy industry, environmental groups agree to work for clean water, healthier farms

Often at odds over regulation, Wisconsin’s dairy industry and environmental groups have agreed to work together on policies to protect drinking water and support farmers.

The Dairy Business Association, Clean Wisconsin, The Nature Conservancy and Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association announced the initiative at an online news conference Tuesday where leaders of the nonprofit groups, which have frequently clashed at the state capitol, focused on common ground.

“The challenges facing our drinking water and farming communities are serious and urgent,” said Mark Redsten, president of Clean Wisconsin. “We know that we all share a common interest.”

DBA president Tom Crave, a farmer and cheesemaker from Waterloo, said the collaboration grew out of two years of private meetings aimed at both protecting water and supporting farmers.

“For too long these have been competing interests, especially when it comes to regulation,” Crave said. “It’s time for change.”

While they have not outlined specific policy changes, the groups outlined four general principles: