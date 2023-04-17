Chronic wasting disease has been found in another Wisconsin county.

The state Department of Natural Resources reported Monday that a wild, 3-year-old doe in the town of Nepeuskun in southwestern Winnebago County was found to have the disease and was euthanized by the Sheriff's Office.

It is the first confirmed wild deer to test positive in the county and because it was found within 10 miles of the Waushara, Green Lake and Fond du Lac county borders, it means, under state law, the renewal of a two-year baiting and feeding ban in those counties and a three year ban in Winnebago County, according to the DNR.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou and belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies or prion diseases. The DNR began monitoring the state's wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positive cases were found in 2002 in southwestern Wisconsin but the disease over the last 21 years has spread to more than 40 of the state's 72 counties, according to DNR data.

As a result of the latest detection, the DNR and the Winnebago County Deer Advisory Council will host a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. on April 25 at the Omro Town Hall. At the meeting, DNR staff will provide information about CWD in Wisconsin, local CWD testing efforts and disease surveillance options being considered.

According to the DNR, baiting or feeding deer encourages the animals to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where infected deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces and urine.

