Cow manure predicted to cause most sickness from contaminated wells in Kewaunee County

Private wells in Wisconsin are not monitored by government agencies, and the maintenance and testing of well water is in the hands of the well owner. And Borchardt’s research shows that a new or deeper well does not necessarily provide protection.

Recent changes to the state’s manure management rules prohibit all dairy farms in areas of the state with Silurian bedrock from mechanically applying manure on fields with less than 2 feet of soil over bedrock or groundwater. They apply to some areas in Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties, and will be implemented over the next 10 years.

The regulations place the most restrictions on solid and liquid manure spreading in areas between 2 and 5 feet to the bedrock. There are fewer restrictions on areas with soil depth between 5 and 20 feet. But, Burch noted that shallow wells are uncommon in the county, and most wells there are more than 20 feet deep.

Joe Baeten, the northeast watershed management regional supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources, says the findings from Borchardt’s research team helped inform the rulemaking process.