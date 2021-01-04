COVID-19 pandemic grounds Wisconsin bald eagle count for 1st time in 50 years

Bald eagles might still be soaring high in Wisconsin, but environmental regulators were grounded after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented an annual aerial survey of bald eagle nests for the first time in almost 50 years.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has conducted statewide aerial surveys since 1973, according to Jim Woodford, program manager for the DNR’s Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation. State regulators say it’s one of the longest-running surveys of its kind in the country.

“We were all set to go and then the pandemic happened,” said Woodford.

The annual surveys typically take place from February through May, but the pandemic disrupted those plans due to the need for social distancing and new safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

“They generally need to be done during that time frame because, for viewing purposes, we want to do it before the deciduous trees leaf out so we have the best visual look at the nests as we are flying by,” said Woodford.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DNR pilots did conduct a few targeted surveys alone later in the spring and summer. But Woodford said the results aren’t as reliable because storms might impact nests or eagles might abandon them.