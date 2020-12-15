County finds high levels of PFAS in groundwater under Madison airport

The city announced the test results Tuesday after they were posted to the DNR’s spill database, saying “questions still remain about how the samples at these sites compare to surrounding areas, and how shallow groundwater moves around the site and toward Starkweather Creek.”

Previous tests have found high levels of PFAS in Starkweather Creek as well as in fish from the creek and Lake Monona, prompting health officials to warn against eating some fish.

The city also noted the samples were from “shallow groundwater that is separate from the deep aquifers” that municipal wells draw from.

Maria Powell, executive director of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization, said the test results are not surprising but she is frustrated that cleanup has not begun.

“We point fingers and all this time goes by and it’s not cleaned up and it's oozing into Starkweather Creek and people are eating the fish,” Powell said. “They could have tested it years ago.”