Controversial Green County wind farm scrapped

A controversial Green County wind farm -- one of only a handful under development in Wisconsin -- has been scrapped.

EDF Renewables had planned to build 24 turbines in the town of Jefferson near the Illinois border. It would have been the sixth largest in the state, with a capacity of 65 megawatts.

Participating landowners received letters in September notifying them that the developer, EDF Renewables, was terminating its lease agreements.

Sandi Briner, vice president of corporate communications for the developer, confirmed in an email that the project had been canceled but did not say why.

“Unfortunately, the nature of development doesn’t always cooperate, and the project is no longer viable,” Briner said. “Therefore, we felt it was best to release the lease and agreements associated with this wind project in order to facilitate pursuit of future opportunities to continue development of their land.”

Green County board chairman Arthur Carter, whose property abuts a parcel that was slated to host a turbine, said he received a personal letter from EDF, though the county had not received any official notice.

