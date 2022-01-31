Consumer group asks utility regulators to halt 'bridge to nowhere'

Wisconsin’s ratepayer advocate is asking utility regulators to halt construction of a $492 million power line while its fate is decided in the courts.

The Citizens Utility Board said utilities are “recklessly” spending ratepayer money by continuing construction of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line between Dubuque and Middleton in spite of a court ruling that the line cannot cross the Mississippi River as planned.

“The Project can no longer be built as proposed and approved by the Commission,” CUB states in its letter. “In short, the Utilities are knowingly building a bridge to nowhere.”

In a Jan. 14 ruling, Judge William Conley sided with four conservation groups that sued two federal agencies over the 102-mile line, saying the environmental review was inadequate and that the line is not allowed to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, which covers 261 miles of river from Wabasha, Minnesota, to Rock Island, Ill.

Yet the owners, American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power, reported last week that they have so far spent $161 million as construction continues on either side of the river.

CUB argues the river crossing is essential to the project’s stated goal: increasing the flow of electricity between Iowa and southern Wisconsin, which the utilities say will improve reliability and open the door to more cheap wind energy.

The loss of the refuge permit jeopardizes the line’s value to the midwestern grid, which CUB says would leave Wisconsin ratepayers on the hook for the entire cost -- plus a 10% utility profit -- rather than spreading it over the 15-state region.

The group says the utilities “are knowingly and intentionally spending Wisconsin customer dollars not just imprudently, but recklessly.”

In his Jan. 14 order, Conley said continued construction in the face of the challenges “amounts to little more than an orchestrated trainwreck at some later point in this lawsuit.”

CUB asked the PSC to take the “extraordinary” step of immediately suspending construction and reopening the project docket, something the commission declined to do in July after utilities requested they rescind and reissue the permit in light of secret communications between a former regulator and utility executives.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak favored a quick re-vote to expedite construction, but Chair Rebecca Valcq opposed the request, saying there was nothing wrong with the PSC’s original permit.

The utilities did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on CUB’s allegations.

In a Jan. 18 statement, they said the order “has no immediate impact” on their ability to continue construction outside of federally-protected waters. The statement said they “are committed to completing this project” but did not address how the project could achieve its objectives without crossing the river.

Utilities, federal agencies and plaintiffs in the lawsuits have until Monday to advise Conley on any next steps.

The utilities began construction of the Iowa portion in April and in November began clearing the route along Hyw. 14 near Cross Plains. According to a report filed last week, they plan to begin pouring foundations this spring for the Wisconsin portion.

The case was filed by the Environmental Law and Policy Center on behalf of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, and Defenders of Wildlife.

A separate federal lawsuit challenging the PSC permit is on hold while the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers whether former Commissioner Mike Huebch must submit to questioning and whether his private communications with utility executives created an appearance of bias that could invalidate the permit.

The utilities have separately appealed a federal court injunction barring construction in wetlands and other federally-protected waters.

