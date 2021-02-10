Conservation groups sue feds over power line through Mississippi River wildlife refuge

Four state and national conservation groups are suing two federal agencies over a proposed power line between northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin that would cut across a national wildlife refuge.

The groups claim the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated federal law by authorizing the line, known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek, to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, and the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service failed to consider alternatives in its environmental review.

If allowed to proceed, the line will have “significant negative impacts” on the environment, wildlife, property values, agriculture, outdoor recreation and tourism, and protected lands along the entire 101-mile route between Dubuque and Middleton, the groups claim in a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin.

They say the river crossing presents a direct threat to endangered birds and mussels.

The case was filed by the Environmental Law and Policy Center on behalf of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, and Defenders of Wildlife.