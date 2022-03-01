Conservation Congress to hold virtual spring meetings for third straight year

Wisconsin’s Conservation Congress will hold its annual spring meetings online for a third straight year, giving residents an opportunity to weigh in on dozens of natural resources issues, including deer hunting and regulation of toxic chemicals.

Conservation Congress chair Tony Blattler said the decision to forgo in-person meetings was in keeping with the Department of Natural Resources policy.

“The DNR has still got everything locked up,” he said. “We had to make this call already the first week of January.”

Created in 1934, the Conservation Congress is an independent citizen organization that advises the Natural Resources Board.

The congress turned to online surveys in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, abandoning the traditional spring hearings for the first time in its history but drawing record participation of nearly 65,000 people.

Participation fell to just over 12,600 last year, only slightly above pre-pandemic levels.

“The COVID thing was so new and a lot of people were home,” Blattner said. “Last year a lot of people were back to work.”

Blattler said the biggest challenge has been electing new delegates, which was traditionally done at the spring meetings. The congress will again extend the terms of current delegates, though people interested in filling vacancies can apply through March 11.

“That’s really hurting us. We have quite a few vacancies,” Blattler said. “We could not come up with a secure way unless we came up with money we don’t have.”

Ethanol no better than gasoline, study finds; UW scientists seek better plant fuels Though popular with Midwestern farmers and long hailed as an environmentally friendly alternative to imported oil, ethanol made from corn isn’…

There are 16 advisory questions from the DNR related to Fisheries and Wildlife Management. There are also two advisory questions from the NRB and 45 advisory questions from the WCC.

Residents can also recommend changes to natural resource issues by submitting citizen resolutions online. Citizen resolutions are due by March 11.

Among the topics covered in this year’s questions are deer management strategies, deer farms and shooting preserves, stricter PFAS pollution standards, fish bag limits, a proposal to limit the state’s wolf population and another to ban the use of dogs for hunting wolves. Many of the changes would require new legislation.

All questions are available to preview on the 2022 spring hearing webpage. The survey will go live at 7 p.m. on April 11 and remain open for 72 hours.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.