Compost bins — but no rain barrels — for sale at Garver Feed Mill this weekend

Madison residents seeking to keep food waste out of the landfill can purchase a compost bin at Garver Feed Mill this Saturday, but rain barrels — the usual counterpart at the annual sale — will be absent this year.
With approximately 10 years left until the Dane County landfill is full, city officials say composing helps cut down on unnecessary food waste, which makes up nearly 20% of everything sent to the landfill. Composting leaves and yard clippings also goes to reducing the amount of phosphorus that enters the lakes and generates foul algae.
"Besides providing a free source of nutrients to your plants, the simple, low maintenance activity of composting food scraps and other organic material yields direct benefits to our community," Stacie Reece, the city's sustainability program coordinator, said in a statement.
The sale, which is run by RainReserve and sponsored by the city, is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Compost bins are available for $69.99. Because of material shortages, rain barrels won't be available this year. But rainwater diverter kits for one- and two-barrel systems can be purchased.