Competitor says it can decommission Kewaunee nuke plant for less, return money to ratepayers

“Although it seeks to cloak its claims in the interests of Wisconsin ratepayers, NorthStar’s interest is nothing more than a desire to have a business role in the decommissioning,” attorneys for Dominion wrote.

Dominion says under the conditions of its purchase agreement, the PSC cannot require it to open the sale to competitive bids.

“Tempting though that discussion might be from a public policy standpoint, it is not and cannot be an issue to be determined in this docket,” they write.

EnergySolutions says NorthStar has “no reasonable expectation” of acquiring rights of first refusal and that the company’s participation would add no value to the PSC’s evaluation of the sale.

“There is no reason to give credence to NorthStar’s pretense that, as an out of state, non-public utility vendor, it is a legitimate advocate for the public interest, rather than a disappointed competitor looking out for its own business interests,” the company wrote in its filing.

Claims disputed

EnergySolutions also disputes NorthStar’s claims that it can do the job for less.

Neither company has fully closed a commercial reactor.