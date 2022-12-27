Climate solutions for Great Lakes grid include better planning, transmission

As the Great Lakes region experiences warmer and wetter weather, advocates say the time is now to prepare the electric grid for climate change.
Proposed federal rules could jump-start a formal process for doing that — if regulators decide to finalize them next year.
Here’s what advocates, regulators and other grid experts say about the challenge and its potential solutions.
Extreme weather
A three-day heat wave across much of the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic regions in September 2013 was one of four extreme heat or cold events since 2011 in which grid operators required transmission companies to cut off power to thousands of customers to avoid uncontrolled blackouts.
Other events include the February 2021 cold snap that froze power plants and wind farms in Texas, leading to widespread outages and a death toll of at least 246 people.
Temperature extremes can disrupt all types of electricity generation sources — including fossil fuel plants, nuclear plants, wind farms and solar panels — while at the same time increasing the demand for power to heat and cool buildings.
“Extreme heat and cold weather events are occurring with greater frequency, and are projected to occur with even greater frequency in the future,” the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission wrote in a June 16 rulemaking notice addressing climate change and grid planning.
The Great Lakes region, in particular, is expected to see some of the country’s largest increases in electricity demand from air conditioning over the next few decades, according to one study.
“In many parts of North America, peak electricity demand is increasing, and forecasting demand and its response to extreme temperatures and abnormal weather is increasingly uncertain,” the North American Electric Reliability Corporation said in a Dec. 15 report. The quasi-governmental organization sets reliability standards for the grid.
Planning is essential
Grid operators are continually planning for the future and say they are ready to respond to changing weather and usage trends from the next few minutes to 15 years ahead.
“If things like air conditioning load do continue to climb … we’re in a position to recognize it,” said Ken Seiler, vice president of planning for PJM Interconnection, whose territory covers all or parts of 13 states, including Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Critics, though, say grid operators aren’t asking the right questions.
“We don’t know if we are prepared,” said Michael Jacobs, an energy analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists. The current methods used by grid operators underestimate the range of future extreme weather, he and other advocates say.
Richard Glick, chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, agrees. In June, FERC proposed developing updated reliability standards that better account for climate change.
“Today’s actions are necessary to ensure that we are prepared for the challenges ahead,” he said when the proposed rules were announced.
One problem, FERC and advocates note, is that grid operators place too much emphasis on historical weather observations, which are less useful for predicting future patterns because of climate change.
Historical weather trends no longer represent future conditions, and “transmission planners and planning coordinators need to reflect these new realities into their planning processes,” FERC said in its June notice.
Another potential weakness in the existing reliability standards is that their geographic focus is too narrow and fails to prepare for the possibility of more widespread and longer-duration events such as heat waves or droughts.
Preventing blackouts during heat waves can be a matter of life and death. The U.S. already reports an average of more than 1,300 heat-related deaths each year. And the Texas winter storm last year showed how deadly loss of power can be in cold weather.
When blackouts happen, the impacts fall disproportionately on low-income communities and people of color, said Dion Mensah, an energy justice fellow at the Ohio Environmental Council.
Those communities find it harder to replace spoiled food or pay for other losses and may not have other places to go until power is restored.
More and better connections
One solution supported by advocates is more and better transmission connections between regional electric grids. Grid operator MISO approved about $10 billion worth of transmission system upgrades for its Midwest service area this summer.
Having the capacity to move electricity from one part of the country to another works as an “insurance policy, because there is usually power available somewhere,” said Rob Gramlich, president of the consulting group Grid Strategies.
The MISO grid in the central United States was able to avoid the problems of Texas during last February’s storm in part because connections between it and the neighboring PJM grid allowed the transfer of energy from the east.
Advocates say smaller and more dispersed electricity generation and storage should also be part of the solution, diversifying and decentralizing generation to reduce the potential risks from large generators failing.
“We have to work proactively in advocating for a more decentralized, a more distributed grid with renewables so that we can handle these types of major events in a much better, comprehensive way,” Mensah said.
PJM reforms approved by FERC on Nov. 30 should speed up the review of applications for new connections to the grid, many of which are for renewables.
Advocates say it’s also important to cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to rein in some of the impacts of climate change, including harm to the electric grid.
One of FERC’s proposed rules would require the North American Electric Reliability Council to develop updated grid reliability standards. A separate FERC proposal would require transmission operators to submit one-time reports on how they assess and deal with their vulnerability to extreme weather.
The rules proposal has been a priority for Glick, the current FERC chair, whom President Joe Biden nominated for a second five-year term in May. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, chaired by West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, did not schedule a confirmation hearing. Even after Glick leaves the commission, other members could finalize the rules.
This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, the Energy News Network and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
Power lines: The battle over Cardinal-Hickory Creek
A joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, Cardinal-Hickory Creek is a 102-mile transmission line between Dubuque and Middleton.
Utilities and some environmental groups say the line will deliver cheap, clean wind energy from Iowa. Opponents question the value, arguing there are lower cost alternatives that won't mar the scenic Driftless landscape.
The project has been the subject of multiple lawsuits in both state and federal court.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will host meetings March 13-20 to hear comments on its environmental review of the high-voltage line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek, which would connect Dubuque and Middleton.
As the Public Service Commission grapples with another controversial power line some opponents question whether the law allows enough time to thoroughly vet the $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek project.
Members of the public can offer opinions on the $500 million high-voltage transmission line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek during meetings June 25-27 in Madison, Dodgeville and Lancaster.
Wisconsin Democrat calls on the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service to conduct “a meaningful analysis” of alternatives to the 345-kilovolt transmission line as well as other possible spots to cross the Mississippi River.
Attorneys for the utilities have sought to question Driftless Area Land Conservancy executive director David Clutter and to force the land trust to turn over eight years of internal communications regarding the line and to identify “the individual/s that first proposed having DALC oppose the Project.”
As intervening parties, they will be able to offer testimony from expert witnesses, cross-examine witneses and request information -- including trade secrets -- from the applicants, American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign says employees of two utilities made more than $338,000 in political contributions between 2010 and 2017.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy is expected to file a request Wednesday with the PSC for $80,000 to cover half the cost of hiring the experts. The nonprofit conservation group will raise the other half.
The government shutdown created some confusion about the meetings, which are still listed on the USDA website. Agency phones went unanswered Tuesday, and outgoing messages indicated furloughed employees do not have access to email or voicemail.
If plans for the line are canceled for reasons beyond their control the owners would be allowed to bill consumers for all “prudently incurred costs."
If approved, the $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek high-voltage power line would alter the landscape and the way of life for scores of families and businesses.
Conservation and environmental groups say the U.S. Department of Agriculture failed to consider alternatives in its draft environmental review.
Wisconsin regulators accept Cardinal-Hickory Creek application, start clock on review of high-voltage power line
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission on Thursday declared the Cardinal-Hickory Creek application complete, triggering a 180-day review period of the project, which has an estimated price tag of more than $500 million and is expected to cost Wisconsin consumers up to $72 million.
Three utility companies want to build a 345-kilovolt transmission line from Middleton's Cardinal Substation to Dubuque, Iowa.
Developers of the planned Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line from the Madison area to Iowa have shrunk the two corridors under consideration.
Approved Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line route
Conservation groups oppose the line, known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek, which would run 102 miles between Dubuque and Middleton.
Conley cautioned utilities are risking more than $500 million in ratepayer money and he will not allow them to build in protected areas “simply because the transmission companies plowed ahead" with no guarantee of a river crossing.
The court found Huebsch’s private communications with utility executives did not taint his vote in favor of the roughly $500 million project, nor did his later application to lead one of those utilities.
The utilities, which have so far spent about $277 million on the project, say the price of steel has essentially doubled in the four years since construction costs were estimated, while the aluminum and steel wires have gone up 68%.
The ruling could delay completion or drive up the cost of the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek line.
The utilities argue a delay would increase construction costs, “compromise reliable operation” of the Midwestern power grid, and contribute to ongoing congestion that prevents the delivery of cheap wind energy from Iowa.
Continued construction of the power line in the face of the challenges “amounts to little more than an orchestrated train wreck," a federal judge said.
Wisconsin's three transmission utilities would be able to block competitors from bidding on projects within their territories, which opponents say would boost their profits at ratepayers’ expense.
Judge William Conley’s ruling throws the fate of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line into question just months after utilities began construction on the $492 million project.
Utilities had planned to begin building the line between Middleton and Dubuque, Iowa, on Oct. 25, according to court documents.
In a split decision issued Tuesday the high court agreed to hear Mike Huebsch’s challenge to subpoenas from power line opponents who sought to question him and inspect his phone for encrypted communications.
In a 6-1 order issued Monday, the high court said utilities can follow traditional procedure and ask the court of appeals to review the injunction.
The utilities announced they had begun work on the Wisconsin portion of the $492 million project despite an injunction temporarily prohibiting work on or near federally-protected waters.
Huebsch, a former state legislator and member of Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet, says he’s the object of “unrelenting innuendo and harassment” in an effort to sway future decisions.
Judge Jacob Frost denied former Public Service Commissioner Mike Huebsch’s emergency motion to block a subpoena filed by opponents of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line.
Two voting members of the Public Service Commission deadlocked on a request from the owners of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line to rescind and reissue a construction permit that is the subject of four separate court challenges.
Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Secret messages with former regulator prompt utilities to seek new permit for power line
American Transmission Co. and ITC Midwest filed a request Monday with the Public Service Commission to rescind the permit for the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line and reopen the proceedings.
At issue is whether former Commissioner Mike Huebsch’s interactions with one of the project’s owners tainted his approval of the line, which the Public Service Commission authorized with a 3-0 vote.
Environmental groups sued the Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday in federal court over its permitting of the $492M project known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The groups claim the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service violated federal law by authorizing the line, known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek, to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, and the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service failed to consider alternatives in its environmental review.
The Public Service Commission filed an appeal Tuesday on behalf of Chair Rebecca Valcq and former Commissioner Mike Huebsch, who are named as defendants in the case brought by Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
Two groups suing to stop a $492 million power line have obtained text messages between a former regulator who approved the project and an executive of one of the utilities seeking to build it.
In his last five months on the PSC, Mike Huebsch voted to authorize two Dairyland-affiliated projects worth nearly $1.2 billion.
The counties filed a petition for judicial review Thursday seeking to overturn the Public Service Commission’s September order approving construction of the line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Environmental Law & Policy Center challenges the decisions of Public Service Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Mike Huebsch to vote on the line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Residents seek reconsideration of power line approval; Iowa County votes to sue PSC
Iowa County supervisors this week voted 14-2 to spend up to $50,000 fighting the $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line approved last month by state utility regulators.
PSC rejects conflict-of-interest assertions, authorizes $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line
Commissioners denied there were conflicts of interest and accused power line opponents of waiting until after an unfavorable decision to bring forward allegations regarding information that was public months earlier.
The case attracted unprecedented interest, with more than 50 groups and individuals participating in the evaluation process, which drew hundreds of public comments, almost all of them opposed to the line.