Climate: Most candidates for Madison council voice support for zero-carbon goal

Voters in most Madison city council districts will have at least one climate advocate to choose from in the April election.

Twenty two of the 31 candidates responded to questions from the climate action group 350 Madison, saying they support the city’s existing renewable energy and carbon reduction goals and would advance policies to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Proposals ranged from incremental to radical.

Three candidates calling for a public buyout of Madison Gas and Electric, the investor-owned utility that is targeting carbon-neutral electricity by 2050, and three suggest banning automobiles on the Isthmus.

Other proposals include higher energy efficiency standards for commercial buildings, public financing for clean energy projects, expanding public transportation service and electrification of all city-owned vehicles.

The group received responses from at least one candidate in 10 of the 11 contested races and from both candidates in eight of them.