Climate change: Rhodes-Conway to lead U.S. mayors' coalition

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has been selected to lead a coalition of U.S. mayors working to mitigate the impacts of climate change. 

Climate Mayors announced Wednesday that Rhodes-Conway will replace Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as chair for 2023.

Rhodes-Conway was introduced at an online meeting of the group Wednesday where she highlighted the opportunity for cities to take advantage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act’s historic $369 billion in funding for clean energy.  

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway (copy)

Rhodes-Conway

“Climate is the defining issue of our time,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We will be working to make sure these investments benefit cities and their residents.” 

Rhodes-Conway said her priorities include helping mayors connect with one another, as well as government and private sector partners, working with the federal government and building the organization’s membership and fundraising base.

“Climate Mayors is small but mighty as an organization,” she said. “We need to be even stronger yet.” 

Rhodes-Conway was previously co-chair of the bipartisan network of nearly 500 mayors from 48 states and also serves on the Environmental Protection Agency’s local government advisory committee. 

Last year she testified before a Congressional committee on ways that the warming climate is already affecting Madison, including increased flooding, more frequent ice storms and freeze-thaw cycles that create potholes as well as an increase in heat-related illness.

“Climate change is the defining challenge of our time. We must respond accordingly,” Rhodes-Conway testified. “We have less than a decade to make a difference.” 

 

