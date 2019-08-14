One day after Wisconsin’s Attorney General sued to block the rollback of federal climate protections, a group of environmental groups has done the same.
Clean Wisconsin and nine other environmental organizations filed a suit Wednesday asking a federal appeals court to block the Trump Administration’s Affordable Clean Energy rule, which eased carbon emission limits on fossil-fuel power plants that were proposed -- but never implemented -- under the Clean Power Plan.
The groups say the new rule “unlawfully sidesteps” the Clean Air Act by relaxing pollution standards that will lead to more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and harm public health.
Scott Blankman, director of energy and air programs for Clean Wisconsin, called the rule “a desperate and illegal” attempt to prop up the struggling coal industry.
“This rule will fail to bring back coal,” Blankman said, “but it will succeed in choking our air with harmful pollutants and climate-changing carbon emissions.”
The Trump administration rule would allow fossil fuel plants to upgrade equipment in order to run more efficiently. The EPA estimates it will reduce carbon emissions by less than 1 percent over the next decade but would cost only about 3 percent as much as the Clean Power Plan, which was challenged by 27 states and was never implemented.
Blankman said the new role only “delays the inevitable” as Wisconsin utilities turn to cheaper sources of electricity, including wind and solar power.
Other groups in Wednesday’s suit are Madison’s Environmental Law & Policy Center, the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, the Natural Resources Defence Council and the Sierra Club.
The case was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, where 29 state and local government officials -- including Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul -- filed a similar petition on Tuesday.
The EPA issued a statement Tuesday saying the agency “worked diligently to ensure we produced a solid rule, that we believe will be upheld in the courts, unlike the previous administration’s Clean Power Plan.”