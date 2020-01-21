Clean energy groups sue Wisconsin regulators over We Energies solar rates

We Energies has established a pair of programs through which customers can invest in or host utility-owned solar panels and receive payments for the energy generated. Those rates account for the value of the energy as well as capacity, or the ability to deliver energy. Independent solar producers aren’t compensated for capacity.

Accounting for the utility’s avoided capacity costs would essentially double the rate paid to independent producers, according to the complaint.

Brad Klein, a senior attorney for the Environmental Law & Policy Center, called it “a simple case of self-dealing.”

“We Energies put their shareholders ahead of Wisconsin homes and businesses,” Klein wrote in a prepared statement. “The way they went about it is complex and technical, but this case itself is simple: A large company is illegally trying to squeeze out competition.”

Utility spokesman Brendan Conway did not address the specifics of the complaint but defended the rate structures.

“We pay customers the market rate for their excess generation,” Conway said. “The Commission supported that decision because it is fair to all customers.”