City scraps food scrap collection after digester shifts focus

Once again, Madison is scrapping its food scrap recycling program.

The city announced Friday that it will close three dropoff sites on July 17 and direct residents to put food scraps into trash bins or backyard compost piles.

City recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson said the voluntary recycling program is ending because the Middleton biodigester that was extracting methane from the food waste is shifting its focus exclusively on cow manure.

Launched in 2020, the seasonal dropoff program was the latest in a decade-long effort to divert food waste from the landfill, where decomposing organic material creates methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas.

The city collected nearly 8 tons of organic waste at the site last year.

That followed a 2019 curbside collection pilot in one West Side neighborhood that proved too labor intensive to be feasible on a citywide basis.