City sandbag sites stocked, but flood risk average

Madison’s sandbag distribution sites are stocked for spring, despite a relatively low risk of flooding.

City crews put sand bins and bags at seven locations this week where residents can fill up bags if they feel they need to protect property but said there’s no imminent risk of flooding.

“We do this every year,” said Hannah Mohelnitzky, spokeswoman for the city’s engineering division.

Nice weekend, followed by ugly Monday that could feature sleet and snow for southern Wisconsin Highs will peak in the 50s on Saturday before tumbling to the 30s on Monday, when a mixed bag of precipitation could hit southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service says minor flooding is possible this week and next but the overall risk of spring flooding is average thanks largely to dry weather and a slow and steady thaw.

“Overall from where we were a few weeks ago the flood risk has decreased,” said Rebecca Hansen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. “We didn’t have any heavy rains while the snow was melting. It’s been dryer, allowing the snow to melt and gradually diminish.”

So far this month Water levels on Madison’s lakes are similar or lower than they were at this point in 2019 and 2020, according to data from the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department.

Sand is available at these locations: