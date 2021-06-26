City of Madison culls dozens of geese in 'effort to maintain parks'

Madison’s avid park-goers might notice several dozen less Canadian geese in two of the city’s parks: 72 of the animals were captured on Tuesday, euthanized and transported to a processing plant to be made into food.

The goose harvest, the only one that will be conducted by the Madison Parks Division this year, is a part of an ongoing wildlife management effort to control the population of Canadian geese in the city. The goose meat has been donated to area food pantries in the past. Parks spokespersons did not respond to request for comment on this years’ donation.

Madison Parks launched their goose management effort in 2011 when a study revealed a connection between an overabundant goose population and its detrimental effects on public safety and environmental and human health, Greg Genin, Madison City Parks operations manager said in an email.