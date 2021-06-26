City of Madison culls dozens of geese in 'effort to maintain parks'

Madison’s avid park-goers might notice several dozen less Canadian geese in two of the city’s parks: 72 of the animals were captured on Tuesday, euthanized and transported to a processing plant to be made into food.
The goose harvest, the only one that will be conducted by the Madison Parks Division this year, is a part of an ongoing wildlife management effort to control the population of Canadian geese in the city. The goose meat has been donated to area food pantries in the past. Parks spokespersons did not respond to request for comment on this years’ donation.
Madison Parks launched their goose management effort in 2011 when a study revealed a connection between an overabundant goose population and its detrimental effects on public safety and environmental and human health, Greg Genin, Madison City Parks operations manager said in an email.
The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service was contracted by the city to capture the 72 unlucky water fowl on Tuesday and the remaining geese will continue to be managed on park lands with non-lethal methods such as repellants, deterrents and hazing. Through hazing, the parks division won’t attempt to initiate the birds into a fraternity or sorority, but deter them from making homes in certain areas with noise makers, distress calls, visual scaring devices such as mylar tape, strobe lights or balloons or chasing the geese off with dogs.
The remaining population includes larger groupings of approximately 40 geese on the southeastern Lake Mendota waterfront, including James Madison, Giddings and Tenney parks; a group of approximately 50 geese on Monona Bay including Bernie’s Beach, Shore Drive, Brittingham and Law parks; and a group of 42 geese at Vilas Park.