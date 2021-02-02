City looks to FedEx site for bus garage; it's cheaper than contaminated Oscar Mayer site

Madison’s Metro Transit authority has abandoned plans to buy part of the former Oscar Mayer plant to use as a bus garage.
Ald. Syed Abbas announced Tuesday that the city plans to purchase a FedEx distribution center near the Dane County Regional Airport rather than the 15-acre portion of the former food plant, which has significant environmental contamination associated with a century of industrial use.
A resolution introduced to the City Council Tuesday would authorize the city to buy the 38-acre site on Hanson Road on the Far East Side for $16.2 million from McAllen Properties Madison.
Metro Transit has said it needs a new space to relieve crowding at its East Washington Avenue garage and to store buses for a proposed Bus Rapid Transit system and had settled on the controversial Oscar Mayer site as the cheapest alternative before the FedEx facility became available.
According to a Metro Transit analysis, it would cost an estimated $24.7 million to buy and renovate the FedEx site, an $8.5 million savings compared with the Oscar Mayer site. The FedEx site, with two buildings totaling about 195,000 square feet, would be able to house up to 104 buses, while the Oscar Mayer site could have accommodated just 40 to 60.
Metro Transit general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said the city would like to close by July 1 and take over the site right away.
“The FedEx site is slightly more expensive to buy, but it’s essentially move-in ready. It can hold a lot more buses. The FedEx site is certainly more cost-effective and allows us more room to expand.”
Abbas represents the 12th District near the 72-acre Oscar Mayer campus, which is the subject of a $300 million redevelopment plan approved last year in spite of environmental concerns. Abbas has expressed concerns about the environmental hazards associated with the site and liability for the city.
Investigations conducted for the current owners, who specialize in redeveloping industrial sites, revealed soil and groundwater contaminated with trichloroethylene, a volatile organic compound known as TCE that has been linked to kidney and liver disease as well as cancer.
An agreement between the current owners and Oscar Mayer parent company Kraft Heinz prohibits any additional testing until the city agrees to buy the property.
Last fall, the Federal Transit Administration said it would re-evaluate an exemption from the environmental review process for the site amid concerns that the city downplayed the extent of contamination from industrial activity, which a preliminary investigation showed may have involved manufacturing plastics and pesticides as well as storing and burning coal.
The FTA last year awarded the city a $7 million grant to help fund the purchase from the current owners, a partnership of Reich Brothers and Rabin Worldwide known as 910 Mayer LLC.
Abbas said the city should still work with developers of the Oscar Mayer site to ensure it’s cleaned up properly but said the FedEx site is a better alternative for the bus garage.
“It’s a good thing, because the building is already ready,” he said. “Remediation could take years.”
