City looks to FedEx site for bus garage; it's cheaper than contaminated Oscar Mayer site

Madison’s Metro Transit authority has abandoned plans to buy part of the former Oscar Mayer plant to use as a bus garage.

Ald. Syed Abbas announced Tuesday that the city plans to purchase a FedEx distribution center near the Dane County Regional Airport rather than the 15-acre portion of the former food plant, which has significant environmental contamination associated with a century of industrial use.

A resolution introduced to the City Council Tuesday would authorize the city to buy the 38-acre site on Hanson Road on the Far East Side for $16.2 million from McAllen Properties Madison.

Metro Transit has said it needs a new space to relieve crowding at its East Washington Avenue garage and to store buses for a proposed Bus Rapid Transit system and had settled on the controversial Oscar Mayer site as the cheapest alternative before the FedEx facility became available.

According to a Metro Transit analysis, it would cost an estimated $24.7 million to buy and renovate the FedEx site, an $8.5 million savings compared with the Oscar Mayer site. The FedEx site, with two buildings totaling about 195,000 square feet, would be able to house up to 104 buses, while the Oscar Mayer site could have accommodated just 40 to 60.