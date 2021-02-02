City looks to FedEx site for bus garage; cheaper than contaminated Oscar Mayer site

Madison’s Metro Transit authority has abandoned plans to buy part of the former Oscar Mayer plant to use as a bus garage.

Alder Syed Abbas announced Tuesday that the city plans to purchase a FedEx distribution center near the Dane County Regional Airport rather than the 15-acre piece of the food plant, which has significant environmental contamination associated with a century of industrial use.

A resolution to be introduced to the city council Tuesday night would authorize the city to buy the 38-acre site on Hanson Road for $16.2 million from McAllen Properties Madison.

Metro Transit has said it needs a new space to relieve crowding at its East Washington Avenue garage and to store buses for a proposed Bus Rapid Transit system and had settled on the controversial Oscar Mayer site as the cheapest alternative before the FedEx facility became available.

According to a Metro Transit analysis, it would cost an estimated $24.7 million to buy and renovate the FedEx site, an $8.5 million savings compared to the Oscar Mayer site. The FedEx site, with two buildings totaling about 195,000-square feet, would be able to house up to 104 buses, while the Oscar Mayer site would accommodate just 40 to 60.