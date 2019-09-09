Madison residents will have two opportunities this week to learn more about the potential impacts if the city’s Air National Guard base is selected to house a new class of fighter jets.
The base at Truax Field is one of five possible locations for a squadron of 20 F-35 jets, which is likely to result in additional military flights and noise that could render more than 1,000 nearby homes “incompatible for residential use,” according to the U.S. Air Force’s draft environmental study.
The Air Force plans to hold an open house and presentation Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center, where opponents of the project are urging residents to voice opposition. The deadline for public comments is Sept. 27.
A group of city leaders representing East Side neighborhoods likely to be most affected will host their own meeting Wednesday at Sherman Middle School.
Alderman Grant Foster, whose district is one of those that would be most affected by the noise, said Wednesday’s meeting will be an opportunity for those residents to learn more about the project and how to make their concerns heard.
“It’s hard not to be concerned,” said Foster, who opposes the project. “I don’t know how any local elected official could think this was a good idea for Madison.”
According to the environmental study, take-offs and landings at the airport would initially surge by 47 percent as the existing F-16s stationed at Truax are phased out. The new jets would ultimately fly about 6,222 operations a year, 27 percent more than the current flight volume of the 115th Fighter Wing.
About 200 acres of residential land near the airport would be exposed to sound above the 65-decibel threshold considered unsuitable for residential use. More than 130 homes would be subject to rock concert-level noise during takeoffs and landings.
The Carpenter-Ridgeway neighborhood between East Washington Avenue and the airport is expected to be most affected, according to Air Force maps, but increased noise levels are expected as far south as Thurber Park.
The environmental report found the impacts would disproportionately affect minorities, low-income residents and children.
With the potential for up to 64 new military jobs and construction to support the new planes, the F-35 program has been hailed as an economic boon for the city.
But the group Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin says the jets will bring additional air pollution and note the National Guard has yet to provide clean-up funds for the PFAS contamination that has forced the shut-down of a city well.