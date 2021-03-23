Chippewa tribes blast Wisconsin wolf hunt, say it was about killing

Chippewa tribal officials in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan have blasted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for putting on what they say was a poorly planned wolf season during which state-licensed hunters blew past their quota in a matter of days.

The Chippewa consider the wolf sacred. The lead story in the spring issue of Mazina’igan, the quarterly newsletter for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, takes the DNR to task for allowing so much killing.

“After the DNR’s failure to maintain kill quotas and the poor application of scientific decision-making in wolf management, (Chippewa) tribes remain deeply concerned about ma’iingan’s future,” editor Charlie Otto Rasmussen wrote, using the Chippewa word for wolf.

The commission represents 11 Chippewa tribes across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan that established hunting and fishing rights as part of treaties ceding territory to the U.S. government in the 1800s.

The administration of former President Donald Trump removed wolves from the endangered species list in January. The Wisconsin DNR had been planning to hold a wolf season in November as mandated by state law, but a hunter advocate group won a court decision forcing the agency to put together a season before the end of February.