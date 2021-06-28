Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Secret messages with former regulator prompt utilities to seek new permit for power line

The owners of a highly-contested power line through southwest Wisconsin are seeking a new permit after discovering a former regulator who approved the project exchanged encrypted messages with utility employees.

American Transmission Company and ITC Midwest filed a request Monday with the Public Service Commission to rescind the permit for the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line and reopen the proceedings "to consider next steps."

The companies say they discovered last week that former Commissioner Mike Huebsch had regular communications with an ATC employee, a former ITC contractor, "and other individuals" over several years while the permit application was before the PSC.

The permit for the line is already facing legal challenges that hinge in part on private communications Huebsch had with minority partner Dairyland Power Cooperative.

According to a court filing by ATC, Huebsch exchanged texts using the encrypted messaging service Signal and it’s unknown if the contents can be recovered.

The utilities say they don’t know if the messages were related to the project but want to maintain “transparency in the regulatory process.”