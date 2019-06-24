Members of the public will have several chances this week to weigh in on a controversial proposal to build a $500 million power line across southwestern Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission will hold a total of six public hearings in Lancaster, Madison and Dodgeville on the line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
Public comments can also be submitted in writing through June 28.
A joint venture of ATC, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the line would run through more than 100 miles of the Driftless area between Dubuque and Middleton.
The costs would be shared by ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin.
The utilities behind the project and some environmental groups say the line would deliver cheap, clean wind energy from Iowa, saving ratepayers money. Opponents question the public value, saying it would enable little new renewable energy, damage important conservation areas, and result in minimal ratepayer savings.
It’s up the PSC to determine if the project is in the public interest and if so which route it should follow.
The Commission has until Sept. 30 to approve or deny the application. Regulators in Iowa are expected to decide in December on the 15-mile section west of the Mississippi River.
The utilities and dozens of groups and individuals with a stake in the case testified and examined witnesses last week during a five-day technical hearing designed to establish a record for the three-member Commission to review.
This week’s hearings -- scheduled for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday -- offer any member of the public an opportunity to speak about the project.
The PSC announced two or more Commissioners may be present at various times during the hearings, but their presence is not required.
PSC spokesman Matt Sweeney said Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq is scheduled to attend at least the 2 p.m. hearings on Wednesday and Thursday in Madison and Dodgeville. Sweeney said Commissioner Ellen Nowak plans to attend some of the hearings but has not finalized her schedule, while Commission Mike Huebsch is not scheduled to attend in person.
No official action will be taken during the hearings. Comments will be entered into the official record for commissioners to review.
ATC says some 1,300 people who attended open houses since the project was introduced in 2014 and that their input helped shape the application.
Opponents of the line have encouraged participation and have supplied tips for speaking, talking points and a template for written comments.