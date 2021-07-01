Cardinal-Hickory Creek: PSC reopens power line proceedings in wake of secret communications

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has agreed to reconsider a controversial power line through southwest Wisconsin amid revelations that a former member carried on secret communications with employees of utilities involved in the project.

The PSC voted 2-0 Thursday to issue a notice of intent to rescind the permit for the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line and reopen the docket to receive comments on what the commission should do next.

The commission was acting on a request filed Monday by the owners of the line to rescind the permit and reopen the proceedings “to consider next steps.”

PSC chair Rebecca Valcq said the decision is a procedural move in order to give the utilities, opponents of the line and other interested parties an opportunity to weigh in.

“I’m not saying today I think the case should be reopened,” Valcq said. “I think we should issue a notice of our intent and get comments.”

The utilities, American Transmission Company and ITC Midwest, say they discovered last week that former Commissioner Mike Huebsch had regular communications with an ATC employee, a former ITC contractor, “and other individuals” over several years while the permit application was before the PSC.