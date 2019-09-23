Opponents of a proposed power line through southwest Wisconsin have leveled conflict of interest charges against two utility regulators who favor the project, asking them to recuse themselves from the final decision, which is expected later this week.
Attorneys for the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation filed a motion Friday claiming Public Service Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Mike Huebsch have “entanglements” that should prohibit them from ruling on the $500 million line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
Both were part of a 3-0 vote on Aug. 20 to approve the project, a joint venture of ATC, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative that will run about 100 miles between Dubuque and Middleton.
The final written decision is expected to be issued Thursday.
Arguing that federal law requires judges to avoid even the appearance of bias, the opponents, represented by the Environmental Law & Policy Center, say Valcq and Huebsch should not participate.
Huebsch serves on an advisory committee to the Midwest grid operator, MISO, which was working with ATC to gain approval of the line. In that role with MISO, the opponents argue, he had outside communications with a party to the case about transmission planning.
“Commissioner Huebsch should have recognized that these communications were not appropriate when MISO and the Applicants were actually parties before him and the Commission in this contested case involving many of the same issues and matters,” the brief states. “He should have disclosed this conflict.”
Valcq, who was appointed as commission chair by Gov. Tony Evers, previously spent 15 years as an attorney for the WEC Energy Group, which owns We Energies and about 60 percent of ATC. She agreed to recuse herself from 28 open cases as well as any new ones filed this year that she had worked on prior to joining the PSC. Cardinal-Hickory Creek was not among those cases.
ELPC argues that Valcq worked on cases involving generators that connect to the electric grid, of which Cardinal-Hickory Creek will be a part.
“(T)he extent of Chair Valcq’s relationship with We Energies and the lack of any meaningful gap between her representation of We Energies and this case create at least an appearance of bias to a reasonable person that warrants recusal in this particular contested case.”
ELPC says the Commission functions as a judicial body, and therefore the appearance of bias would deny its clients their rights to due process in a case in which the utilities will be granted eminent domain powers to take private property while collecting more than $2.2 billion from ratepayers over four decades.
PSC spokesman Matthew Sweeney said Monday the PSC would address the merits of the motion “at a future open meeting.”
“While DALC/WWF could have made this filing at any time, they waited to make these claims until only after they did not get the result they had hoped for,” Sweeney said. “The timing of this alone should cause anyone to question the allegations they are making.”
These are not the first conflict of interest charges leveled against Valcq.
In May the PSC unanimously denied a petition to reconsider its approval of the state’s first large-scale solar farm after opponents argued that Valcq’s previous work for We Energies should have barred her from participating.
Even if Valcq and Huebsch abstain, it would not change the outcome, as Commissioner Ellen Nowak also voted to approve the line.
The case drew unprecedented interest, with more than 50 groups and individuals participating in the evaluation process, which drew hundreds of public comments, almost all of them opposed to the line.
The utilities and clean energy advocates said the line is needed to deliver cheap wind power to from the west and that it will deliver between $23 million and $350 million in net benefits to Wisconsin ratepayers.
Opponents -- including conservation groups, the Citizens Utility Board, Dane and Iowa counties and local governments along the route -- questioned the public value, saying it would enable little new renewable energy, damage important conservation areas, and result in minimal ratepayer savings.