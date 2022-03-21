Canadian company moves ahead on exploratory drilling in north-central Wisconsin

WAUSAU — Armed with an exploratory license, a Canadian mining company appears to be moving ahead with plans to drill for possible gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin.
GreenLight Metals, of Toronto, has also filed technical reports with Canadian authorities that say the Reef and Bend deposits in Taylor and Marathon counties have "economic interest" that warrant further exploration.
The Bend deposit, located within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in Taylor County, contains 4 million tons of mostly copper and gold, Wisconsin Public Radio News reported. The Reef deposit, which is roughly 12 miles east of Wausau in Marathon County, contains around 454,000 tons of gold reserves.
People are also reading…
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ben Callan said the company needs more approvals before it begins drilling.
"They would have to take another step of filing a notice of intent with the department," said Callan. "Then, in that submittal, they would detail what their plan is."
Callan said the company plans to collect updated information on wetlands and surrounding habitat during the growing season that would be incorporated into its plan. Additional permits might be necessary.
Metals like gold and copper haven't been mined in Wisconsin since the Flambeau mine shut down in 1997. The mine served as a catalyst for the state's sulfide mining moratorium that was repealed in 2017 under a law passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature.
The moratorium required companies to prove other mines operated and then were closed for 10 years without causing environmental harm.
State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt's top stories of 2021
It would be an understatement to say it’s difficult to select my top five stories from 2021.
Covering Wisconsin politics is anything but dull or slow (by my count I’ve had a little over 300 stories so far this year), but here are a few of the bigger impact stories I’ve had over the last 12 months.
I hope you’ve enjoyed reading my work as much as I’ve enjoyed covering Wisconsin, or at the very least have found these stories to be informative.
Covering the COVID-19 pandemic has been an exhausting endeavor. Whether discussing vaccines and face masks, the state’s use of billions in fed…
Another major storyline brought on by COVID-19 has been the pandemic’s impact on the state’s economy – specifically in terms of state unemploy…
As 2021 winds to a close, the battle over Wisconsin’s next 10-year political maps has only begun, with the Wisconsin Supreme Court looking to …
Once touted by former President Donald Trump as “the eighth wonder of the world,” southeast Wisconsin’s Foxconn project has, so far, failed to…
For a bit of good news, the World Dairy Expo confirmed in April that Dane County’s premier convention and exposition would remain in Madison t…